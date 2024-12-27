Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard on day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Friday.
Australia 1st innings (Overnight 311/6)
Sam Konstas lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 60
Usman Khawaja c Rahul b Bumrah 57
Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Washington Sundar 72
Steve Smith b Akash Deep 140
Travis Head b Bumrah 0
Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 4
Alex Carey c Pant b Akash Deep 31
Pat Cummins c Nitish Reddy b Ravindra Jadeja 49
Mitchell Starc b Ravindra Jadeja 15
Nathan Lyonlbw b Bumrah 13
Scott Boland not out 6
Extras: (LB-11, W-10, NB-6) 27
Total: (all out in 122.4 Overs) 454
Fall of wickets: 1-89, 2-154, 3-237, 4-240, 5-246, 6-299, 7-411, 8-455, 9-455, 10-474.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 28.4-9-99-4, Mohammed Siraj 23-3-122-0, Akash Deep 26-8-94-2, Ravindra Jadeja 23-4-78-3, Nitish Reddy 7-021-0, Washington Sundar 15-2-49-1. (MORE) PTI
