Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Scoreboard on day 2 of the fourth Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st innings (Overnight 311/6)

Sam Konstas lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 60

Usman Khawaja c Rahul b Bumrah 57

Marnus Labuschagne c Kohli b Washington Sundar 72

Steve Smith b Akash Deep 140

Travis Head b Bumrah 0

Mitchell Marsh c Pant b Bumrah 4

Alex Carey c Pant b Akash Deep 31

Pat Cummins c Nitish Reddy b Ravindra Jadeja 49

Mitchell Starc b Ravindra Jadeja 15

Nathan Lyonlbw b Bumrah 13

Scott Boland not out 6

Extras: (LB-11, W-10, NB-6) 27

Total: (all out in 122.4 Overs) 454

Fall of wickets: 1-89, 2-154, 3-237, 4-240, 5-246, 6-299, 7-411, 8-455, 9-455, 10-474.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 28.4-9-99-4, Mohammed Siraj 23-3-122-0, Akash Deep 26-8-94-2, Ravindra Jadeja 23-4-78-3, Nitish Reddy 7-021-0, Washington Sundar 15-2-49-1. (MORE) PTI

