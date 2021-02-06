Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the opening Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings

Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33

Dominic Sibley lbw b Bumrah 87

Daniel Lawrence lbw b Bumrah 0

Joe Root lbw b Nadeem 218

Ben Stokes c Pujara b Nadeem 82

Ollie Pope lbw b Ashwin 34

Jos Buttler b Ishant 30

Dominic Bess batting 28

Jofra Archer b Ishant 0

Jack Leach batting 6

Extras: (b-2, lb-16, nb-19) 37

Total: 555/8 in 180 overs

Fall of wickets: 63-1, 63-2, 263-3, 387-4, 473-5, 477-6, 525-7, 525-8

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 27-7-52-2, Jasprit Bumrah 31-4-81-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 50-5-132-2, Shahbaz Nadeem 44-4-167-2, Washington Sundar 26-2-98-0, Rohit Sharma 2-0-7-0. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)