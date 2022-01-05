Johannesburg, Jan 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings: 202 all out

South Africa 1st innings: 229 all out

India 2nd Innings: 266 all out

South Africa 2nd Innings (Target 240 Runs)

Dean Elgar batting 10

Aiden Markram batting 24

Total (For no loss in 7 overs)

34

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-21-0, Mohammed Shami 3-0-13-0.

