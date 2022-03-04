Mohali, Mar 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Friday.
India:
Mayank Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33
Rohit Sharma c Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara 29
Hanuma Vihari b Vishwa Fernando 58
Virat Kohli b Embuldeniya 45
Rishabh Pant not out
12
Shreyas Iyer not out
14
Extras: (NB-8) 8
Total: (For 4 wickets in 53 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 1-52, 2-80, 3-170, 4-175.
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 11-1-40-0, Vishwa Fernando 11-1-50-1, Lahiru Kumara 9-1-42-1, Lasith Embuldeniya 20-1-62-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-5-0. PTI
