Mohali, Mar 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Friday.

India:

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33

Rohit Sharma c Lakmal b Lahiru Kumara 29

Hanuma Vihari b Vishwa Fernando 58

Virat Kohli b Embuldeniya 45

Rishabh Pant not out

12

Shreyas Iyer not out

14

Extras: (NB-8) 8

Total: (For 4 wickets in 53 Overs)

Fall of Wickets: 1-52, 2-80, 3-170, 4-175.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 11-1-40-0, Vishwa Fernando 11-1-50-1, Lahiru Kumara 9-1-42-1, Lasith Embuldeniya 20-1-62-2, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-5-0. PTI

