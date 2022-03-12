Bengaluru, Mar 12 (PTI) Scoreboard on the opening day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

Also Read | How Many IPL Titles CSK Have Won? Check How Many Times Chennai Super Kings Won Indian Premier League.

India 1st Innings:

Mayank Agarwal run out 4

Also Read | Most Runs in IPL History: All-Time Highest Run-Scorers in Indian Premier League.

Rohit Sharma c de Silva b Embuldeniya 15

Hanuma Vihari c Dickwella b Jayawickrama 31

Virat Kohli lbw b de Silva 23

Rishabh Pant b Embuldeniya 39

Shreyas Iyer st Dickwella b Jayawickrama 92

Ravindra Jadeja c Thirimanne b Embuldeniya 4

Ravichandran Ashwin c Dickwella b de Silva 13

Axar Patel b Lakmal 9

Mohammed Shami

c de Silva b Jayawickrama 5

Jasprit Bumrah not out 0

Extras: (B-7 LB-8 NB-2) 17

Total: (All out in 59.1 overs) 252

Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/29 3/76 4/86 5/126 6/148 7/183 8/215 9/229 10/252

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 8-3-12-1, Vishwa Fernando 3-0-18-0, Lasith Embuldeniya 24-2-94-3, Praveen Jayawickrama 17.1-3-81-3, Dhananjaya de Silva 7-1-32-2.

Sri Lanka Innings:

Kusal Mendis c Iyer b Bumrah 2

Dimuth Karunaratne b Mohammed Shami 4

Lahiru Thirimanne

c Iyer b Bumrah 8

Angelo Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 43

Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Mohammed Shami 10

Charith Asalanka c Ashwin b Patel 5

Niroshan Dickwella batting 13

Lasith Embuldeniya batting 0

Extras: (B-1) 1

Total: (For 6 wickets in 30 overs) 86

Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/14 3/14 4/28 5/50 6/85

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 7-3-15-3, Ravichandran Ashwin 6-1-16-0, Mohammed Shami 6-1-18-2, Ravindra Jadeja 6-1-15-0, Axar Patel 5-1-21-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)