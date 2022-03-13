Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.

India: 252 & 61 for 1 in 18 overs

Mayank Agarwal c de Silva b Embuldeniya 22

Rohit Sharma not out 30

Hanuma Vihari not out 8

Total: (For 1 wicket in 18 overs) 61

Fall of wickets: 1-42

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 4-2-10-0, Lasith Embuldeniya 8-0-33-1, Vishwa Fernando

4-1-15-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-3-0.

Sri Lanka 1st Innings:

Kusal Mendis c Iyer b Bumrah 2

Dimuth Karunaratne b Mohammed Shami 4

Lahiru Thirimanne

c Iyer b Bumrah 8

Angelo Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 43

Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Mohammed Shami 10

Charith Asalanka c Ashwin b Patel 5

Niroshan Dickwella c Pant b Bumrah

21

Lasith Embuldeniya c Pant b Bumrah

1

Suranga Lakmal

b Ashwin

5

Praveen Jayawickrama

not out

1

Vishwa Fernando

st Pant b Ashwin

8

Extras: (B-1)

1

Total: (For 10 wickets in 35.5 overs)

109

Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/14 3/14 4/28 5/50 6/85, 7/95, 8/100, 9/100, 10/109.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-4-24-5, Ravichandran Ashwin 8.5-1-30-2, Mohammed Shami 6-1-18-2, Ravindra Jadeja 6-1-15-0, Axar Patel 5-1-21-1.

