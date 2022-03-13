Bengaluru, Mar 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Saturday.
India: 252 & 61 for 1 in 18 overs
Mayank Agarwal c de Silva b Embuldeniya 22
Rohit Sharma not out 30
Hanuma Vihari not out 8
Total: (For 1 wicket in 18 overs) 61
Fall of wickets: 1-42
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 4-2-10-0, Lasith Embuldeniya 8-0-33-1, Vishwa Fernando
4-1-15-0, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-0-3-0.
Sri Lanka 1st Innings:
Kusal Mendis c Iyer b Bumrah 2
Dimuth Karunaratne b Mohammed Shami 4
Lahiru Thirimanne
c Iyer b Bumrah 8
Angelo Mathews c Sharma b Bumrah 43
Dhananjaya de Silva lbw b Mohammed Shami 10
Charith Asalanka c Ashwin b Patel 5
Niroshan Dickwella c Pant b Bumrah
21
Lasith Embuldeniya c Pant b Bumrah
1
Suranga Lakmal
b Ashwin
5
Praveen Jayawickrama
not out
1
Vishwa Fernando
st Pant b Ashwin
8
Extras: (B-1)
1
Total: (For 10 wickets in 35.5 overs)
109
Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/14 3/14 4/28 5/50 6/85, 7/95, 8/100, 9/100, 10/109.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-4-24-5, Ravichandran Ashwin 8.5-1-30-2, Mohammed Shami 6-1-18-2, Ravindra Jadeja 6-1-15-0, Axar Patel 5-1-21-1.
