Panaji (Goa) [India], January 7 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle heaped praise on his team as they secured a last-gasp win over NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday.

Coyle believed his team were finally rewarded for the good performances that they had been putting in in the last few matches.

"I'm delighted with the performance but also delighted to get the three points because you mentioned the two draws we had, then we lost to Chennaiyin FC and truth be told, we should have won all three games with some big, big chances," said Owen Coyle in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website.

"And then certainly the other night, Chennaiyin FC got the points, but on that performance we should have had something from the game if not the win, but we had to pick ourselves up, show a reaction as we did when we lost the game against Mumbai. And we did that," he added.

The head coach further praised striker Ishan Pandita and said that he will be India's top striker in future.

"Yeah, I love the kid and that's why I brought him and of course he knows we've got good strikers but he's had plenty minutes and he'll know himself he is such a such a great kid, he has such a hunger for scoring goals that he's been angry with himself because of the couple of chances he's missed. But I said to him, just stay with it, the chances will come, your goals will come and it's great," said the head coach.

"I mean, particularly how late the goal was and having lost a goal to bounce back again in injury time. And that's what he does. He's a natural goalscorer. I'm still looking to improve his all-round game. If I do that, then I tell you, India is going to have a very good centre-forward for the national team," he added. (ANI)

