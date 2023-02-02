East London [South Africa], February 2 (ANI): India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the final of the tri-nation series also featuring West Indies on Thursday.

India qualified for the final after finishing at the top of the points table with 14 points and three wins in four matches. One of their matches ended in no result. South Africa ended in the second position with 10 points and two wins in four matches. They lost one of their matches and the other failed to produce a result.

Also Read | ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 All Team Squads: Full Players List of Nations Participating in Twenty20 Cricket’s Mega Event.

West Indies finished last with no points under their belt. They lost all their four matches.

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana

Also Read | Shweta Sehrawat, India’s U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Winning Star, Breaks Out Into Dance Upon Receiving Warm Welcome on Arrival in Delhi.

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)