Navi Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second women's T20 International between India and Australia here on Sunday.
Australia Women:
Alyssa Healy c Vaidya b Sharma 25
Beth Mooney not out 82
Tahlia McGrath not out 70
Extras: (LB-5 W-5) 10
Total: (For 1 wicket in 20 overs) 187
Fall of wickets: 1/29
Bowling: Renuka Singh 4-0-39-0, Anjali Sarvani 4-0-32-0, Deepti Sharma 4-0-31- 1, Radha Yadav 4-0-34-0, Meghna Singh 1-0-14-0, Devika Vaidya 3-0-32-0. More
