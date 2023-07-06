Limerick (Ireland), Jul 6 (PTI) India women's under-18 compound archers defeated their opponents from USA for a gold medal at the World Youth Championships here on Thursday.

The women's team of Aishwarya Sharma, Aditi Swami and Ekta Rani bounced back from behind to edge past Olivia Dean, Liko Arreola and Leann Drake 214-212.

This was India's second gold medal in the competition.

Priyansh and Avneet Kaur on Wednesday won gold in the junior mixed team compound event. India's Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.

