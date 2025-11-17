Television actress Aishwarya Sharma, best known for her role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, is in the limelight amid speculation about her divorce from husband Neil Bhatt. The Bigg Boss 17 star has been making headlines for the past few days, with reports suggesting that the couple is heading for a split. Amid this, the actress took to social media to address allegations of bullying her co-stars and also responded to trolls who have been targeting her since her engagement. TV Couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma File for Divorce After Living Separately for Months – Reports.

Aishwarya Sharma Slams Trolls Accusing Her of Bullying Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt

Taking to her Instagram on Monday (November 17), Aishwarya Sharma penned a long note calling out trolls for bullying her amid the ongoing divorce rumours. She wrote, "People are making their own assumptions about my life... What I've done and who I am... without knowing a single fact." Aishwarya affirmed that she has never "bullied, disrespected or harmed anyone."

She further wrote, "Ever since I got engaged, I'm the one who has been getting trolled nonstop. And I took it with a smile on my face. But nobody talks about that. Nobody says that I'm the one being bullied. Why is that invisible to everyone?"

Aishwarya Sharma Shares Why She Initially Decided To Stay Silent

Aishwarya ended her note by saying that she will continue to take a stand for herself and deny any misinformation being spread about her personal life. She wrote, "I stayed silent because every time I spoke, people twist it and use my name for views. But silence doesn't mean I'm wrong. I just mean I refused to feed negativity. Silence doesn't mean you can say whatever you want. I will take my own stand and protect my own dignity." ‘My Life Is Not Your Content’: ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Fame Actress Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt (View Post).

Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence on Trolls Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt – View Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

How Did the Divorce Buzz Start?

The divorce rumours between the couple began after Neil was accused of cheating on Aishwarya when he was spotted with a girl in a viral clip. Eagle-eyed fans identified the girl as TV actress Kinjal Dhamecha. Since then, Neil and Aishwarya have not been seen in each other’s social-media posts. The couple tied the knot on November 30, 2021.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Aishwarya Sharma). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2025 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).