Pilsen (Czech Republic), Jul 19 (PTI) Indian archers Sarita and Rakesh Kumar advanced into the final in the compound mixed team open section at the Para World Championships, here on Wednesday.

The duo assured India a medal by defeating Jessica Stretton and Nathan Macqueen 150-146 en route to the final, which also secured a mixed team quota at the next year's Paris Paralympics.

At the last edition in Tokyo, Harvinder Singh won a bronze medal in the men's individual recurve open category, thereby becoming the first ever Indian archer to secure a medal at the Paralympics.

