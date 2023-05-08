Jinju [South Korea], May 8 (ANI): The Indian contingent concluded its campaign at the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 with a total of three medals, all silver medals. Ajith Narayana and Achinta Sheuli were the only Indian weightlifters competing in the men's 73kg category on Monday. The pair, however, failed to add to India's medal total.

Ajith Narayana, competing in his first international weightlifting competition, won Group B with a total lift of 307kg (snatch 139kg + clean & jerk 168kg). Achinta Sheuli, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022, finished second in Group B with a total lift of 305kg (snatch 140kg and clean & jerk 165kg).

However, after the completion of Group A, Ajith Narayana and Achinta Sheuli could only rank ninth and tenth, respectively, in the final standings, as per Olympics.com.

Bindyarani Devi opened India's medal tally at the Jinju meet on Saturday with a silver medal in the women's 55kg category. She also took silver in the clean and jerk with a lift of 111kg.

Weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga won a silver medal in the men's 67kg snatch section on Sunday despite failing to log a valid clean & jerk effort for an overall rating.

Six Indian weightlifters competed in the continental championships, which are the second in a series of qualifying events for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. Mirabai Chanu, an Olympic medalist, finished sixth in the women's 49kg.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023 will take place until May 13, but India will not be represented in any of the remaining categories.

Asian Weightlifting Championships 2023: India's medal winners

-Bindyarani Devi (women's 55kg) - silver medal in overall

-Bindyarani Devi (women's 55kg) - silver medal in clean & jerk

-Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men's 67kg) - silver medal in snatch. (ANI)

