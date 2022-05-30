Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Indian cricket fraternity mourned the death of Punjabi singer-rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who on Sunday was shot dead.

Taking to his Twitter, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote, "Numbed to hear about Sidhu Moose Wala Babaji apne charni laan Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans."

"In shock and disbelief. Siddhu Moosewala gone too soon. Heartbreaking news Satnam Waheguru May his soul rest in peace," tweeted former India batter Yuvraj Singh.

"Shocked, devastated, at a loss for words... RIP #SidhuMoosewala," tweeted Indian batter, Shikhar Dhawan.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday in Punjab's Mansa. He was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. (ANI)

