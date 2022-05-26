Jakarta, May 26 (PTI) Rising to the occasion, a young India men's hockey thrashed hosts Indonesia 16-0 to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

The massive win not only secured India's passage into the knockout stage of the tournament but also shut the door on Pakistan.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UCL Final: Key Players To Watch Out for in Paris Showdown.

Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan but the holders qualified for the Super 4s on the basis of a better goal difference (1).

India needed to beat Indonesia by a 15-0 margin or more to make it to the next round and the defending champions rode on splendid show from Dipsan Tirkey, who hammered five goals, and Sudev Belimagga, who sounded the board thrice.

Also Read | RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 15 Eliminator.

Veteran SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam scored a brace each while Uttam Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored a goal each.

Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)