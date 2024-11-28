Mumbai, Nov 28 (PTI) The inaugural edition of the Super World Tour event titled the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open will be held here from Friday.

Racketlon is a combination sport involving one game played to 21 points in each sport of table tennis, badminton, squash and tennis (in that order). The player accumulating most points is adjudged the winner.

The tournament will feature current men's and women's world champions including Luke Griffith (UK) and Stine Jacobsen (Denmark).

India's Adarsh Narayanswamy and Siddharth Nandal will also be among participants from among 180 entries from 10 countries.

"Bringing our world tour is a special moment for our sport alongside the amazing generosity and warmth of the Indian hospitality (which was) felt by all the players who came to the Indian Open last year," said FIR president Duncan Stahl.

The Super World Tour event is racketlon equivalent of a tennis grand slam.

