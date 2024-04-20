New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Having already clinched a record 20 Olympic quota places in shooting, India will begin its quest for more 2024 Paris spots when the ISSF Final Olympic Qualification Championship (Shotgun) begins at Doha from Sunday.

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Zoravar Sandhu and Vivaan Kapoor will try and win the remaining available quota places in men's trap, while Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer and Neeru will try and maximise India's Paris spots in the corresponding women's event.

Also Read | PBKS vs GT, Mullanpur Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 Clash at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium.

Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Rajeshwaari Kumari have earned a quota place each in the men's and women's trap for India in earlier competitions.

The qualification is spread over three days culminating with the finals of both events on April 23.

Also Read | DC 25/2 in 2 Overs | DC vs SRH Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Strikes, Dismisses David Warner.

The trap competition will be followed by the skeet event for both men and women, where India can win two more quota places.

India have thus far won 20 Paris quota places in shooting, including the maximum of eight each in rifle and pistol disciplines and four in shotgun.

After the Doha event, the shooters will have one final chance to qualify for Paris through the available world ranking spots.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)