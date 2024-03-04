NorthEast United FC will hope to make a decisive push to storm into the top-six when Hyderabad FC hosts them at the Gachibowli Stadium in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Monday. The kick-off will take place at 7:30 pm IST. Having lost just one of their last 4 matches, the Highlanders are now within an arm's length of the playoff spots. They have 19 points from 16 games, placing them at the eighth place in the table. They have won four matches, drawn seven and lost five in 16 games. Thus, they are just two points behind the sixth-placed Bengaluru FC (21), having two games in hand as compared to the Blues who have already played 18 matches. ISL 2023–24: Jordan Murray’s Late Strike Helps Chennaiyin FC Halt Odisha FC’s Unbeaten Streak.

The Highlanders have secured victories against East Bengal FC and FC Goa since the season resumed after the break at the halfway mark. They gave Mohun Bagan Super Giant a tough run for their money amidst a 4-2 defeat and held Jamshedpur FC to a 1-1 draw. Returning to action after 11 days, the Juan Pedro Benali-coached side must have had ample time to reflect and recharge for the next six games against a Hyderabad FC unit that is winless after 17 games, losing all five of their previous encounters this season. They have drawn four games and lost 13 and have just four points to their name.

Key Players to Watch Out

Makan Chothe (Hyderabad FC)

Makan Chothe has been one of the industrious youngsters in the Hyderabad FC offensive unit in the second half of the season. Goal contributions have eluded him, but he has constantly been on the lookout for chances that he could create and convert in the final third.

He has attempted a total of 17 shots in the current ISL season, the second most among Indian players who are yet to score this season (Brandon Fernandes - 23). Chothe is averaging 13 passes per game at 71 per cent accuracy, earning six fouls, creating two goal-scoring opportunities, and making an interception and a block each. Hyderabad FC will look at him to secure solutions upfront, once again.

Nestor Albiach (NorthEast United FC)

The Spanish talisman of NorthEast United FC has played an influential role in their attacking endeavours in this campaign. Nestor Albiach has secured three goals and assists each in 14 appearances this season, making 28 passes per game at 75 per cent accuracy.

The attacker has earned 19 fouls, making three blocks and four interceptions, taking 27 shots out of which 12 have been on target and 25 directed off target. Nestor has also created 17 goal-scoring opportunities, forming a potent partnership with striker Tomi Juric. His crafty footwork, vision, and instincts upfront can be put to good use in the clash against Hyderabad FC.

Head-to-Head

Played - 9

NorthEast United FC - 6

Hyderabad FC - 1

Draws - 2

Team Talk

"Not only Juric, but they have Nestor who has done well and they have a strong defence as well. They are not a team that plays risky or flashy football, but they have done very well," Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto said ahead of the game as quoted by an ISL press release.

"Teams have won against Hyderabad FC, but they have suffered. They have some very good young Indian talented players. It is going to be a very tricky game, because they have nothing to lose, and everything to gain at this moment," NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali said in the pre-match press conference.

