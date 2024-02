Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketing maestro Virender Sehwag is set to return to the field, this time as the captain of Mumbai Champions in the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL).

The IVPL, scheduled from February 23 to March 3, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, promises to be an enthralling display of cricketing excellence, with Sehwag at the helm of Mumbai Champions. The swashbuckling opener is excited to entertain his fans in the upcoming first edition of IVPL.

Also Read | Bundesliga 2023-24: Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso Cooling Down Ahead of Match Against Bayern Munich.

"I'm very excited to be part of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL). I'll be playing for Mumbai Champions. Let's support Mumbai Champions and meet you all in Dehradun," Sehwag said in a statement.

Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, who played 21 matches in the IPL, will also be seen in action for the Mumbai Champions. Another former IPL player Iqbal Abdulla will take the field alongside Sehwag in the IVPL.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo to Return in Santiago Bernabeu? Real Madrid Likely to Play Against Al-Nassr During New Stadium Inauguration.

Organized by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI) and managed by 100 Sports, the IVPL promises an extraordinary showcase of cricketing talent, bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs and many more.

Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said, "We are trying to create one of the best League in India after IPL, we have added World's best cricketers for the stature of Veteran Cricket, such as Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina. This will infuse a new energy for Veteran Cricket in India as well as it will work like magic for Veteran Cricketers, who are living their passion for playing with International Cricketers from the World."

The IVPL will witness fierce competition among six formidable teams, including VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions. Each team boasts a roster of iconic players from around the globe, enhancing the league's allure and competitiveness. Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun is all set to be the epicenter of this cricketing extravaganza, providing fans with an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favourite cricketing icons in action. The matches will be broadcast live in India on the Eurosport channel, DD Sports, and Fancode.

Tickets for the matches will soon be available for purchase. Fans eagerly awaiting the opportunity to experience the live cricketing extravaganza firsthand can secure their seats and be part of the electric atmosphere at the stadium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)