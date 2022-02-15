Queenstown, Feb 15 (PTI) India suffered a three-wicket loss to hosts New Zealand in the second women's ODI here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, skipper Mithali Raj (66 not out) and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh (65) scored half-centuries to help India reach 270 for 6 in 50 overs.

In reply, Amelia Kerr played a brilliant unbeaten 119-run knock to lead the home side to victory with an over to spare.

Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India, snaring 4 wickets while giving away 52 runs.

New Zealand lead the five-match series 2-0.

Brief Scores:

India: 270 for 6 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 66 not out, Richa Ghosh 65; Sophie Devine 2/42).

New Zealand: 273 for 7 in 49 overs (Amelia Kerr 119 not out , Maddy Green 52; Deepti Sharma 4/52).

