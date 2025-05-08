New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Senior India Women's National Team will play two FIFA Women's International Friendly matches against Uzbekistan in the May/June 2025 International Window, as per the official website of AIFF.

The two matches against Uzbekistan will be played on May 30 and June 3, at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, in Bengaluru.

The Blue Tigresses, coached by Crispin Chettri, are on the preparation path for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, having begun their camp in Bengaluru on May 1. India have been drawn in Group B, where they are set to face Mongolia (June 23), Timor-Leste (June 29), Iraq (July 2), and hosts Thailand (July 5), in Chiang Mai.

India, who are at 69th in the FIFA Women's Rankings, have played Uzbekistan, ranked 50th, on 13 occasions. The White Wolves have come out victorious on 9 occasions, while the Blue Tigresses have won one match; three matches between the two sides have ended in draws.

List of Blue Tigresses' probables:

Goalkeepers: Payal Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Keisham Melody Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi.

Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Martina Thokchom, Shubhangi Singh, Sanju, Malati Munda, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Viksit Bara, Hemam Shilky Devi.

Midfielders: Kiran Pisda, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Muskan Subba, Lisham Babina Devi, Karthika Angamuthu, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Sangita Basfore, Priyadharshini S, Baby Sana, Santosh, Anju Tamang.

Forwards: Mousumi Murmu, Malavika P, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth, Sulanjana Raul, Lynda Kom Serto, Rimpa Haldar, Manisha Naik, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sumati Kumari, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei. (ANI)

