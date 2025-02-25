Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (PTI) Each member of the victorious Indian women's team will get Rs one lakh as cash reward from Hockey India (HI) after its stunning shootout win over reigning Olympic champions and world No. 1 Netherlands in a FIH Pro League match here on Tuesday.

The members of the support staff will pocket Rs 50,000 each after the team's 2-1 win in the shootout. The two sides were locked 2-2 at the end of the regulation time.

"Following the incredible upset victory, Hockey India announced cash award of Rs 1 lakh to each Indian player and Rs. 50,000 to each member of the support staff in addition to their existing policy of rewarding Rs. 50,000 for every victory," the HI said in a statement.

Pien Sanders (17th minute) and Fay van der Elst (28th) had given the Netherlands a 2-0 lead at half time but India made a strong comeback to restore parity through stunning goals from Deepika (35th) and Baljeet Kaur (43rd).

In the shootout, Deepika and Mumtaz Khan found the target for India while Marijn Veen was the lone scorer for the Netherlands, who are also the defending champions.

Veteran India goalkeeper Savita Punia made four crucial saves to play a major role in the team's victory.

The home team had lost to the same opponents 2-4 in the first leg on Monday.

In the eight matches played in the home leg from February 15, India won three, including Tuesday's, and lost five, including one in the shootout.

With a bonus point from the shoot-out win, the Indian team is currently at the fifth spot in the FIH Pro League table with 12 points from seven matches, with England at the top with 16 points from seven games.

