Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 12 (ANI): The battle to earn a berth for the Paris Olympics begins tomorrow, with the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 kicking off in Ranchi, Jharkhand at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf on Saturday in Ranchi.

The eight teams in the fray include Germany, Japan, Chile and Czech Republic in Pool A while hosts India are clubbed in Pool B with New Zealand, United States and Italy. Only the top 3 teams in the tournament will make the qualification cut.

Vying for their third consecutive Olympic berth, the Savita-led Indian women's hockey team is optimistic about their chances. Going into the tournament as the second-highest-ranked team, the hosts will be riding on some significant performances in recent times, namely the Asian Champions Trophy, where they avenged their loss to China in the semi-finals of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

"We are ready for the tournament. The entire team understands that this is the first step towards the Paris Olympics dream. We have worked on ourselves as individuals and as a team. Our focus will be on our own strength and not worry too much about what the opponents will bring to the table," asserted a confident captain, Savita as quoted by Hockey India.

The Indian side will begin their campaign with a match against the United States on Saturday. The Indian team defeated the US in the 2019 Olympic Qualifiers and will be looking to repeat that performance this time too.

"There will be pressure when we take on the US. No doubt, they are a good side. But as I have always said, there is pressure in every match and every tournament; this is no different. We have worked on ourselves mentally and have worked on how to overcome difficult situations in the match," stated Savita.

Speaking about the pressure to qualify for the Olympics, chief coach Janneke Schopman said, "The Olympics is the biggest tournament, so of course there will be pressure. Every team here wants to qualify for the Olympics and the team is aware of the challenges they will face but as Savita said, the team is well-prepared and playing in Ranchi is an advantage. We saw how much they rallied behind the team when the Asian Champions Trophy was held here, and I believe their support will count this time too. If our team plays to our potential, I know we stand a sure shot to qualify."

The Indian Team will take on the United States in their opening match on January 13th, followed by a match against New Zealand on January 14. After a day's rest, India will play Italy on January 16, while the semifinals will be held on January 18 and the final on January 19. (ANI)

