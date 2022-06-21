Udine (Italy), Jun 21 (PTI) Indian women's football team will begin its preparation for the upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup by taking on Italy in a four-nation tournament at the Gradisca d'lsonzo Stadium near here on Wednesday.

The Thomas Dennerby-coached side, who had a preparatory camp in Jamshedpur before coming here, will compete in two tournaments during its exposure tour ahead of the U-17 women's World Cup in India during October-November.

Italy and Mexico are the two other teams competing in the 6th Torneo Female Football Tournament in Italy from June 22-26.

Coach Dennerby said Italy would be a tough nut to crack but his priority is not the result but the overall progress of the team.

"We are playing Italy, and it is bound to be a tough game. The only expectation is to have a good performance. I am not thinking about the result, I want to see how the team develops," the Swede said ahead of their opening match.

"The players are adapting with each day, and they understand how we need to play in, and against different styles. This is the first real game the girls will play. Hopefully, we will have a good game.

"I have respect for the opponents, and this is a really good start for the team. It will show us the work we need to build on until the World Cup starts in October," the 62-year-old added.

After their stint in Italy, the Young Tigresses will move to Norway for the Open Nordic Tournament WU16 from July 1-7.

This will be the first time the team will be participating in the Nordic tournament where eight teams will compete against each other -- Netherlands, India, Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland and Sweden.

"The preparation has been good. We have worked a lot on the strength and conditioning, as well as the technical part. It is a step-by-step process, which is getting better," he said.

"I have been with the team for a while, and we have been training at a good pace. I hope we find a good way to handle every situation as a team, rather than an individual."

