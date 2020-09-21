Chennai, Sep 21 (PTI) Coaches of youth teams in India must be process-oriented and need to work on developing talents instead of being result oriented, ISL team Chennaiyin FC's new head coach Csaba Laszlo said.

"For India, it is important to have professional and forward-thinking coaches at the grassroots and youth levels. Coaches of youth teams need to ensure they are not playing for results. Instead, they need to work on developing talents," he said in an online video session.

Laszlo, who will take charge of the two-time Indian Super League champions for the 2020-21 campaign, said it is important to be process-oriented and not result-oriented.

"When I was a youth team coach at Borussia Mönchengladbach, it was a great learning for me when my sporting director inquired about which youngsters were ready for the next step, as opposed to the results. That is not important. What is important is to be process-oriented and not result-oriented," said the former Hungary assistant coach.

Speaking about his virtual interactions with Chennaiyin FC players ahead of his arrival in Goa, Laszlo said it has been a challenge but they were coping with it positively.

"It is a challenge to not speak to the players physically. But we are making the most of it at the moment through our Zoom calls and sessions.

"We have given the players their individual training programs, and are working closely with the club staff. We have to respect each players' situation – in many locations, they still can't go out. I look forward to all of us being in Goa at the earliest," he added.

The seventh edition of the ISL is set to be staged behind closed doors in Goa, starting in November.

