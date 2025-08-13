Mumbai, August 13: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has approved the submission of a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games during its Special General Meeting (SGM) held on Wednesday. An IOA source confirmed, "Ahmedabad is likely going to be the city to host the Commonwealth Games 2030." Proposals are expected to be submitted by 31 August, and Commonwealth Sport is expected to decide on the host city in November. Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi Leads Delegation To Engage With Commonwealth Sport on CWG 2030 Games Bid.

The meeting discussed three key matters, the consideration and passing of the audited statement of accounts for the financial year 2023-24, the appointment of a statutory auditor for 2024-25, and the proposal to seek approval for submitting a bid to host the 2030 Games in India, along with any related actions required for the process.

In June, a senior state delegation led by Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Sports, Government of Gujarat, met officials from Commonwealth Sport as part of efforts to understand the bid framework for the 2030 Games. The delegation included representatives from the Commonwealth Games Association India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The meeting aimed to gather insights on planning expectations, governance standards and milestones for the bid. It reflected India's intent to align with global best practices while working closely with stakeholders during the process. India Face Competition From Canada, Nigeria in Bid To Host Commonwealth Games 2030.

Both sides discussed key elements usually included in a Games bid, such as the vision and legacy plans, governance and institutional support, sustainability, transport strategy, sports programme, accessibility, infrastructure planning, athlete services and Games-time operations.

