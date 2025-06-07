Mumbai, June 7: A senior state delegation led by Harsh Sanghavi, Minister Sports, Government of Gujarat met officials from Commonwealth Sport as part of ongoing efforts to deepen understanding around the Commonwealth Games 2030 bid framework. The delegation also constituted representatives from Commonwealth Games Association India and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, according to a release from HM Office Gujarat. The proposals are expected to be submitted by August 31 and a decision on the selection of host city shall be made by Commonwealth Sport in November. Commonwealth Games 2030: India Face Canada, Nigeria in Seven-Nation Race To Host Centennial Edition.

Over two days of focused engagements in London, the Indian delegation participated in comprehensive discussions and presented the preparations undertaken till now with respect to the bid. The Commonwealth Sport team mentioned that the team will provide full support and collaborate with the interested host cities towards preparations of the proposals.

During his remarks, Sanghavi mentioned, "We believe that the Games of 2030 should be rooted in sustainability, community participation and above all athlete experience. Athletes are the heart of the Games and every decision we take will be shaped by their comfort, their needs and their performance."

Emphasizing on importance of legacy for the games, Minister Sports also said that, 'We are designing a model for hosting the Games that focuses on long-term impact rather than short-term spectacle using existing venues wherever possible and ensuring that the Games leave behind a meaningful legacy for local communities.'

During the interactions, P T Usha, President, Commonwealth Games Association India mentioned that, 'India has a shared belief with Commonwealth Sport that sport has the power to unite nations, inspire youth, and foster social change. India stands ready to partner with the Commonwealth Games Federation to craft a legacy-oriented, future- focused edition of the Games in 2030.' India Face Competition From Canada, Nigeria in Bid To Host Commonwealth Games 2030.

The meeting focused on gaining insights into the overall planning expectations, governance standards and key milestones involved in the bid process. The engagement reflects India's intent to align with global best practices while continuing to engage constructively with all stakeholders as part of the ongoing process.

During the discussions, both sides broadly exchanged views on key elements typically expected in a Games bid proposal, including the overarching vision and legacy ambitions, governance and institutional support, sustainability considerations, transport strategy, sports program, accessibility and planning around infrastructure, athlete services, and Games-time operations. While details remain under development, the focus was on aligning with international benchmarks and ensuring readiness across critical domains.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)