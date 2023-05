New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): The 23-member Indian badminton team set off for Suzhou, China, where they will be competing in the highly-anticipated Sudirman Cup finals scheduled from May 14 to 21.

The Sudirman Cup, also known as World Mixed Team Badminton Championship, is a tournament where countries compete in an intense battle for supremacy.

With a remarkable track record, India has emerged as a strong force in international badminton. Their victory in the Thomas Cup last year followed by their triumph in the Badminton Asia Championship earlier this year has solidified their position as one of the leading badminton powerhouses in the world.

Extending its full support to Team India in their pursuit of excellence, Badminton Association of India General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra stated in an official statement, "We have complete faith in our players and their capabilities. They have proven their courage on numerous occasions, and we believe they have what it takes to conquer the Sudirman Cup. The entire nation is behind them, cheering for their success."

The campaign #heretoconquer represents Team India's unwavering determination to overcome challenges and emerge victorious in the Sudirman Cup. This campaign captures the emotions of India's victories at the biggest Badminton Team events so far and it also symbolizes the contingent's determination to conquer their opponents on the badminton court and bring glory to the nation in Suzhou.

Indian team:

Men's singles: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth (Reserve: Lakshya Sen)

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya (Reserve: Aakarshi Kashyap)

Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Women's doubles: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto

Mixed doubles: Tanisha Crasto/Sai Pratheek. (ANI)

