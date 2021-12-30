Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): India's Formula-4 racer Manisha Kelkar is one step away from becoming the first Indian woman to win a special McLaren driving seat for the year 2022.

The popular actress passed all the assessment tests organised a few weeks back in the United Kingdom by Formula Woman.

"I am the only Indian to qualify from the worldwide hunt held in the UK. 800 women from 16 countries took part making it one of the biggest talent hunts. We all had to first pass tough written and fitness tests. Then, I had to showcase my driving technique and skills to inch closer to my dream." said Mumbai's Formula-4 racer Manisha Kelkar.

Six women will earn fully-paid seats to compete in the prestigious McLaren GT Cup Championship in England. Two other Indian girls, who took part in a qualifying session in India itself, are likely to be part of the final round of selection.

Formula Woman founder and CEO Graeme Glew confirmed Manisha's selection in a mail. Manisha has been racing in the Indian National Racing Championship for the last three years. An avid motorsports lover, she has tried her hand at rallying too. She is keen on starting a racing academy to help other girls take up the exciting sport.

"I have loved to race since I was a kid. It has opened many avenues for me and I want young girls to follow in my footsteps." said Manisha Kelkar disclosing her future goals.

Manisha is a well-known face in Bollywood. The Mumbai girl will train at the Rayo Racing Academy in Mumbai for the next two months. (ANI)

