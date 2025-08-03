Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3 (ANI): India's first FIFA Talent Academy for girls was launched in Hyderabad after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Government of Telangana signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the first Telangana Sports Conclave at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre, according to a press release.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was present to grace the occasion, along with AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, Principal Secretary, I&C and IT, Government of Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan, in the presence of eminent dignitaries, sports leaders, and policymakers.

The initiative is a key component of FIFA's Talent Development Scheme (TDS), and will help provide elite training to talented footballers who have been scouted from various parts of the country, reinforcing India's commitment to inclusive and structured grassroots development.

The academy will be located at the Gachibowli Stadium Complex in Hyderabad and will offer year-round high-performance training, with residential facilities, education, medical care, nutrition, and mental wellness to 60 elite players - 30 boys (U14) and 30 girls (U16), including 10 players from Telangana in each category.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, "The launch of India's first FIFA Talent Academy for girls and second academy for boys marks a defining moment in our journey towards equitable football development. This collaboration with the Government of Telangana, under FIFA's global Talent Development Scheme, reflects our collective resolve to identify, nurture, and empower young talent -- especially girls -- from across the nation. This academy will not only groom elite athletes but also inspire a generation of footballers who can dream of representing India at the highest levels. It is a proud day for Indian football and a strong step forward towards our goal of qualifying for the U17 men's and women's FIFA World Cups."

A Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister, Telangana, said, "This academy is a game-changer for girls in football. It is not only the first of its kind in India but also one of the very few globally under FIFA's Talent Development Scheme. Young talents -- especially girls -- from Telangana and beyond will now have access to elite infrastructure, education, and a clear pathway to the national and international stage."

Strategic Collaboration and National Vision

- AIFF will lead the operations, technical framework, talent scouting, and training curriculum in coordination with FIFA.- The Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) will oversee infrastructure, logistics, education, financial and welfare support.

This initiative aligns with:

-FIFA's global TDS mandate: Give every talent a chance-AIFF's Vision 2047: Build India into a leading footballing nation.-Telangana's Sports Policy 2025: Develop Hyderabad as a national sports hub. (ANI)

