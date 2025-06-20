Kuching (Malaysia), Jun 20 (PTI) India's Velavan Senthilkumar signed off with a bronze medal after losing to second seed Alex Lau Tsz Kwan of Hong Kong in the men's singles semifinal at the Asian Squash Championships here on Friday.

The Indian, ranked 45th in the men's singles chart, went down 1-3 (9-11, 11-13, 11-5, 6-11) to the world number 41 Lau in a marathon 65-minute last four clash.

Both the losing semi-finalists are awarded bronze at the continental showpiece.

This was Senthilkumar's second consecutive medal at the continental event. He had clinched a silver in the 2023 edition.

With his loss, India's campaign also came to an end in the individual contest.

India's teenage sensation Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh will be in contention in the doubles contest scheduled to begin next week.

