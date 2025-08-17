New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): A 59-member Indian contingent arrived in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China to participate in the 3rd "Belt and Road" International Youth Boxing Gala - U17/U19/U23 International Training Camp & Tournament, scheduled from August 15-30, according to a release from Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The squad comprises 20 boys and 20 girls, supported by 12 coaches, 6 support staff, and 1 Referee & Judge (R&J).

Organised by the Chinese Boxing Federation and the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Government, the event begins with a training camp from August 17 to 25 in Urumqi, followed by the competition phase from August 26 to 29 in Urumqi and Yili.

Only U-17 boys and girls are representing India at this edition. The boxers were selected from the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championships 2025, with gold and silver medalists in the Asian Youth Games weight categories and gold medalists in the Non-Asian Youth Games weight categories making the cut.

Boxers will compete across multiple divisions. U17 boys and girls will contest in 13 weight categories - 46kg, 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 80kg, and +80kg.

Participation in this international training camp and competition is expected to provide India's young boxers with valuable exposure and experience against strong global opponents.

In recent months, Indian Junior boxers have delivered standout performances at international competitions, most notably at the Asian U-15 and U-17 Championships earlier this year, where the team secured 43 medals and finished second overall.

These results underline India's growing depth in grassroots boxing and the promise of its next generation on the world stage. (ANI)

