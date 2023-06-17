Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], June 17 (ANI): Chetan Shivram Motorsports, a well-known name in motorsports along with their students recently participated and were declared winners in different categories in the recently concluded second round of the FMSCI (Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India) Rally of Arunachal held at Itanagar.

It was after a long time that a night rally on the tarmac and in the rains was held covering areas from Holongi to Chimpu which ended with a thrilling night spectator stage inside the city with 10000 plus spectators.

Chetan Shivram, a well-known rally trainer and motorsports personality trained the participants who were a part of this rally. A total of six students took part. Chetan Shivram along with Co-Driver Shivprakash led sixth overall and third in INRC 2; Ruthuparna Vivek with Co-Driver Sanjay Agarwal 2nd in INRC 4; Nikeetaa Takkale with Co-Driver Venu third in the women's category. A 20-year-old Jahaan Singh Gill with Co-Driver Suraj Prasad won 10th overall and 3rd in INRC 3 and second in junior INRC. Other students like Aditya Kousgi codriver Deeksha Balakrishna, Girish Nair co-driver Ravi Kumar; Uday Pilani co-driver Sheraz Ahmed completed the rally successfully.

According to Chetan Shivram, seasoned rallyist and INRC champion on this event said, "It is a proud moment to be associated with one of its kind Tarmac rally and the Super special stage in the middle of the town and greater pride that many students secured places in this rally."

The event witnessed Rally enthusiasts from all corners of the country, showcasing the breathtaking landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh while providing a platform for the nation's top rally drivers to demonstrate their exceptional skills. The adrenaline-fueled action offered spectators an unforgettable experience.

This prestigious event was organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Govt. of Arunachal, headed by Lhakpa Tsering, President of the Motorsports Club of Arunachal. in association with The Motorsports Club of Arunachal and promoted by Blueband Sports. Chetan Shivram and Nikeetaa Takkale drive for Yokohama and Jahaan Singh Gill drives for JK Tyres.

Chetan Shivram is an Indian professional Rally, Racing and Autocross champion with over 20 years of experience in the sport, he is known to be one of the most successful Rally drivers in the Country.

Chetan Debuted his Motorsport journey in the year 1998 for a 2-wheeler rally championship where he happened to top the scoreboard as a Winner. He then began his journey with 4- Wheelers in 2004 by again topping his first rally championship as a runner-up in the K-1000 Rally and the rest is History. Chetan Shivram also runs a professional rally school where anyone who is interested in motorsports can be trained to be a professional rally driver and he also organises and runs events successfully. (ANI)

