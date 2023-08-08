Milan, Aug 8 (AP) Inter Milan has replaced Andre Onana by signing veteran Switzerland international Yann Sommer as its first-choice goalkeeper.

The Nerazzurri announced the move on Monday following a transfer from Bayern Munich that was worth 6 million euros ($5.45 million), according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

That's a fraction of the 51 million euros ($57 million) that Inter gained from selling Onana to Manchester United.

After 8½ years at Borussia Mönchengladbach, the 34-year-old Sommer spent the second half of last season at Bayern as a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer.

Last August while still at Mönchengladbach, Sommer set a Bundesliga record with 19 saves in a match against Bayern.

Onana had split time last season with Samir Handanovic, whose contract was not renewed.

Sommer said that “a big reason” for signing with Inter was that his ability to play out from the back fits well with the tactics of Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

“That's my style of goalkeeping,” he said. “I like to be a good option for the team.”

Sommer has made 83 appearances for Switzerland. (AP)

