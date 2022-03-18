Pune, Mar 18 (PTI) Savitribai Phule Pune University made it to their maiden final and will meet former champions Sambalpur University in the Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament.

In the semi-finals, Pune University defeated Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal (VBSP) University, Jaunpur 4-3 via the shootout after playing out an exciting 2-2 draw.

Also Read | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Quarterfinal Draw Live Streaming Online: Where To Watch Live Telecast of UEL Draw on TV in Indian Time (IST)?.

Pune University began on the backfoot as VBSP University began attacking early. However, after holding out, Pune University conceded a goal when Vejendra Singh (17th) converted a penalty corner.

In the second half, Amit Yadav (36th) doubled the lead and made it 2-0 for VBSP.

Also Read | South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Get Free Telecast Details of SA vs BAN on Gazi TV With Match Timing in India.

Pune University fought bravely. Venkatesh Kenche (40th) gave the home side hope, scoring from a direct penalty-corner that beat goalkeeper Prateek Nigam to make it 2-1.

Pune University equalised through Rohan Patil (51st) off a penalty corner to make it 2-2.

In the shoot-out, Pune University had Taleb Shah, Harish Shindgi, Ganesh Patil, Raies Mujawar convert their attempts.

Later, Sambalpur University downed Lovely Professional University 3-2.

Sambalpur University had Nabin Kujur (3rd) give them the lead, converting a penalty corner, which later was increased by Matiyas Dang (25th, 26th) to lead 3-0.

Lovely University pulled two goals back through Balkar Singh (28th) and Araijeet Singh (30th) but that wasn't enough.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)