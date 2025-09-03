Dubai [UAE], September 3 (ANI): The Gulf's premier cricket spectacle makes its return on Tuesday, December 2, as defending champions Dubai Capitals face the Desert Vipers in the opening clash of the International League T20 (ILT20) Season 4. The fixture is a highly anticipated rematch of last season's thrilling final, as per a release from ILT20.

Fans expecting another gripping contest between two sides that delivered one of the tournament's most memorable encounters in Season 3. On that occasion, the Capitals held their nerve to claim victory with just four deliveries remaining, lifting the trophy in front of a raucous 25,000-strong crowd.

Season 4 promises to build on that excitement, with the curtain-raiser once again pitting two of the league's heavyweight franchises against each other in what is sure to set the tone for another blockbuster campaign.

The Season 4 opener will be played at the Dubai International Stadium, the venue for Season 3's grand finish. The six-team tournament will once again feature a total of 34 matches. Dubai International Stadium will host 15 matches, Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium will stage 11, and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the venue for eight matches.

Following the tournament-opener, Sharjah Warriorz who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament's history in Season 3 will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the second match of the tournament - the first of the season at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The first-ever winners of the glittering ILT20 trophy Gulf Giants will open their Season 4 campaign against Season 2 champions MI Emirates. The contest between the two former champions will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, December 4.

After the completion of the 30-match double-league round-robin stage, the top four teams on the points table will enter the ILT20 Season 4 playoffs.

The top two teams on the table will compete in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, 30 December at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Cricket Stadium. The Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4 on the points table) will be played on Thursday, 1 January at the Dubai International Stadium. Qualifier 2 (Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Season 4 will conclude with the title clash - the tournament finale - which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, January 4. (ANI)

