New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The world governing body for para sports has rejected sports ministry's suggestion for forming an ad-hoc panel to run the affairs of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) after the government suspended the national body for not holding elections on time.

While suspending the PCI on February 2, the ministry had directed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to co-ordinate with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to form an ad-hoc committee "to undertake the tasks performed by PCI" and "conduct free, fair and transparent elections".

But, the IPC has categorically told the sports ministry that "the current governance situation of the PCI does not require an intervention by the IPC".

The IPC also said that the PCI "is currently not in breach of any of its member obligations".

The current PCI dispensation, under Deepa Mehta, had claimed that the elections were postponed in view of the Para Shooting World Cup to be held in India from March 6 to 15.

"We are not in a position to form an ad hoc committee with the Sports Authority of India as you suggest," the IPC said in a response to a letter sent to it by the sports ministry.

"We expect our members (read PCI) to manage their affairs autonomously and without interference from bodies outside the Paralympic Movement as required by the provisions of the IPC Constitution," said the letter dated February 12 and written by IPC Chief Membership and Impact Officer Kristina Molloy.

The IPC said the current governance issue raised by the sports ministry regarding the PCI has nothing to do with the world body and hence "does not need its intervention".

"As the current governance questions you raise regarding the PCI stem from the national laws and regulations of India, we believe this matter be best resolved within the scope of the country's own decision-making process and institutional structures," IPC said in the letter, asserting its independence and autonomy to govern the Paralympic Movement.

The world body advised all the stakeholders to find an "agreeable and workable solution" so that India can focus on the preparation of the athletes for the Paris Paralympics later this year.

The four-year term of the PCI ended on January 31 and, as per the ministry, the elections should have been held before the expiry of the term. The PCI has scheduled the election for March 28.

PCI Secretary General Gursharan Singh had told PTI that his organisation has got the backing of the IPC to host the Para Shooting World Cup, which offers 24 Paris Paralympic quota place.

More than 500 pistol, rifle and shotgun shooters from 52 countries are expected to compete in the competition and aim to secure Paralympic quota places in the last tournament of the qualification cycle.

Several top Indian para shooters are in the fray.

Gursharan had also claimed that the PCI had informed the ministry that the elections were getting delayed only because of the impending Para Shooting World Cup.

