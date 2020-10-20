Dubai [UAE], October 20 (ANI): A magnificent century from Shikhar Dhawan powered Delhi Capitals to post 164 runs against Kings XI Punjab here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Dhawan smashed 106 runs from just 61 balls to help his side get to a respectable total. No batsmen other than Dhawan got going for Delhi Capitals. The left-handed batsman also became the first cricketer to score back to back centuries in IPL.

KXIP staged a late comeback courtesy some fine bowling by Mohammed Shami, who gave away just six and seven runs in his last two (18th and 20th) overs.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a good start with the openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan scoring 13 runs in the first over. However, KXIP made a comeback as Jimmy Neesham dismissed Shaw in the fourth over.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer then joined Dhawan in the middle with the left-handed batsman continuing from where he left the other night.

Dhawan bludgeoned the KXIP bowling attack with smashing boundaries at regular intervals. Delhi Capitals finished the Powerplay at 53/1 with Dhawan looking in great touch.

Murugan Ashwin provided the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Iyer in the ninth over. Meanwhile, Dhawan continued his hot streak and smashed his 40th IPL half-century.

Rishabh Pant failed to leave a mark and got out in the 14th over after playing a sluggish inning as Delhi Capitals got reduced to 106/3. However, Dhawan continued his onslaught over KXIP bowlers as Marcus Stoinis played the role of second fiddle.

Mohammed Shami dismissed Stonis and Shimron Hetmyer in the 18th and 20th over and restricted Delhi Capitals to 164/5 in 20 overs.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals 164/5 [Shikhar Dhawan 106(61), Shreyas Iyer 14(12), James Neesham 1-17, Mohammed Shami 2-28] (ANI)

