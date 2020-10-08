Dubai [UAE], October 8 (ANI): Having started well, Delhi Capitals are in no mood to slow down and all-rounder Harshal Patel believes that going into the game against Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, the idea is to focus on executing own skills.

"I think every team in the IPL is extremely competitive, and that's why the quality of cricket is unparalleled. So when it comes to players like Jos Buttler, Steve Smith or (Sanju) Samson, you just have to focus on executing your skill. You do the planning in your team meetings, and when you get onto the field -- it's all about execution," he said.

Also Read | Argentina vs Ecuador Live Streaming Online 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL; Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

Harshal went on to say that fine tuning the minute details is what the boys are looking at going into the game against RR. "We're just talking about how we can get better - even though the last game we put on quite a clinical performance but the conversation has always been around what else we can do to get better, what else we can do to close out the small mistakes that we're making.

"We just want to get better as the tournament progresses. Everyone who's been around in the IPL knows that the second half of IPL is one of the most difficult parts of the tournament. So we don't want to get complacent, don't want to relax -- we just want to keep our focus and try to get better by putting in the efforts," he pointed.

Also Read | RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 23.

DC is sitting pretty with eight points from five matches and are set to play Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Mumbai too have been doing well and are placed at the top of the table. But Harshal doesn't wish to focus too far ahead.

"It's too early to talk about the Mumbai Indians game, because we have one more match (against Rajasthan) before that, and the points table is always going to be dynamic. All we have to focus on as a team is how we are preparing and how we're executing our skills on the field. And if we take care of that aspect, then the points table is going to take care of itself," he said.

Asked about his own performance in the two games he has played, the all-rounder said: "It has been on par -- to be honest, last match (against RCB) I felt I could have executed and planned a little better. But these things are part and parcel of the game, and you do get better as you keep playing. So, I'm hopeful I'm going to rectify those mistakes of the last game and continue to deliver the performances that I expect out of myself." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)