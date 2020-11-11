Dubai [UAE], November 11 (ANI): Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant on Wednesday hailed his team for showing fighting spirit even as they could not finish the season on a high note.

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets with eight balls to spare in the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pant's magnificent half-century had helped Delhi Capitals post 156 runs after witnessing a disastrous start against Mumbai Indians in the final.

It was the first time in IPL history that Delhi Capitals had qualified for the finals. Pant thanked his teammates and coaches for their support and said the side will come back stronger next year.

"Unfortunate to not finish the season on a high but so proud of the team. We had our ups and downs but always showed fighting spirit. Thank you to all my teammates and coaches for your support.Lots of love to our amazing fans. We will be back stronger @DelhiCapitalsfam heart#RoarMacha," Pant tweeted.

Mumbai Indians had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Rohit Sharma played a knock of 68 runs for Mumbai in the finals while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul won the Orange Cap while Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada won the Purple Cap.

Rabada finished with 30 wickets from 17 matches, while Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah finished the tournament with second-most wickets (27) this season. (ANI)

