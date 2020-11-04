Sharjah [UAE], November 4 (ANI): Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are leading the points table after the final league-stage game, and a win against them has boosted Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) confidence, reckons spinner Rashid Khan.

Coming into the game, SRH needed nothing but a win to stake a claim in the top four. The David Warner-led side displayed an all-round performance to thrash MI by 10 wickets.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo and Other Juventus Footballers Train Ahead of Their UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Match Against Ferencvaros (See Pics).

Rashid Khan, who picked a wicket, hailed the opening duo Warner and Wriddhiman Saha for giving SRH a good start. The spinner also said that their confidence has increased after a win against Mumbai.

"Both the batsmen exactly followed the plan and gave us a good start that we need in a T20. They played brilliantly and did not force the ball and play pre-plan shots," Rashid told teammate Sandeep Sharma during a chat for IPLT20.com

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Injury Update: 'Looks Like I Am Fit and Fine,' Says Mumbai Indians Captain After Returning to Action Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020.

"They played according to the wicket and then having a victory against Mumbai Indians and that too by 10 wickets is a good booster for us as a team. Hopefully, we continue our momentum and I am super excited to play against RCB again," he added.

Thrashing Mumbai by 10 wickets, SRH qualified for the playoffs and the side finished third in the points table with 14 points.

Mumbai will now player Qualifier 1 against Delhi Capitals and the winner of that match will progress to the finals.

On the other hand, SRH will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the eliminator. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)