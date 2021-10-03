Sharjah [UAE], October 3 (ANI): After Glenn Maxwell's quickfire fifty led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to victory, Punjab Kings' skipper KL Rahul said a player like the Australian batsman makes it difficult for any team to win the game.

Maxwell firing fifty was followed by a spirited bowling performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as they defeated Punjab Kings by 6 runs on Sunday.

Also Read | RCB vs PBKS IPL 2021 Stat Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore Qualify for Playoffs.

Rahul also said the Punjab Kings batting has let the team down in the last couple of years.

"When a guy like Maxwell comes in with that sort of form, it makes it difficult. But with the bat, the last couple of years have been disappointing. If I have to be honest, our batting has let us down," said Rahul during the post-match presentation.

Also Read | SRH 79/5 in 15 Overs I KKR vs SRH Live Score Updates of VIVO IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy Accounts For Priyam Garg.

Further speaking about his role as an opener, Rahul said, "I'll be lying if I say it doesn't play on my mind that I play a role that the team demands. It's not something that I enjoy, but when you lead the team, you have to accept the responsibility. In T20, the top two or three do score a bulk of the runs."

KL Rahul is the leading run-scorer in the IPL 2021 with 528 runs under his belt however, the Punjab Kings skipper isn't happy wearing Orange Cap since his team ended on the losing side.

"You won't have people in the middle order scoring 500-600 runs. But we have missed someone in the middle who scores those 30-40 quick runs. Shahrukh and some of the other Indian young guys have been going well," said Rahul

"I wouldn't say I haven't enjoyed wearing it (the Orange Cap) but I would have been happier if we had qualified. It was a score that was par. Maybe 10-15 runs extra," he added.

With this win, RCB has qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2021 while for PBKS, qualification is out of their hands if KKR beat SRH later in the evening, as the men in purple and gold will hold the keys. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)