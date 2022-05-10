Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma criticised the batters for the defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and said that they let the team down.

Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul was undone by clinical Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in their IPL 2022 match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Monday.

"I would take that total on that pitch. Was a great effort from the bowling unit, Bumrah was special. Disappointed the way we batted. Poor from the batters. Not really (difficulty of batting on this pitch). We are playing our fourth game here and we know what to expect here. We know seam bowlers will get some help from the pitch. We didn't get partnerships and you need partnerships chasing a total like that," said Rohit Sharma in a post-match presentation.

"I don't think so (if MI could have restricted KKR to a lower total). Looking at the way they batted in the first 10 overs, they were 100 runs in 10 or 11 overs. But the way we came back was brilliant. Great effort from Bumrah and the entire bowling unit. Batters let us down. It's been that kind of a season where both departments weren't consistent enough. It is something that we wanted to improve today but couldn't do it," he added.

This is Rohit Sharma-led MI's ninth defeat in the ongoing 15th edition of the IPL. While for Kolkata, their 5th win in 12 matches have kept their 2022 campaign alive.

Pat Cummins bagged three wickets in one over to derail MI's hopes while Andre Russell bagged two to guide KKR to a comfortable 52 runs win.

MI will now be facing Chennai Super Kings for their next IPL 2022 clash, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. While KKR will be up against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI)

