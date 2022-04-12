Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson led by example scoring 57 to guide his team to an eight-wicket win against Gujarat Titans here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Monday.

Williamson and opener Abhishek Sharma put on 64 runs for the opening wicket to give the 2016 champions a solid start."It was I thought all in all a good game of cricket. I thought we were good with the ball and so were they. It was hard to get a rhythm and so we just tried to build partnerships but good to see signs of improvement," said Kane Williamson in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Williamson won the toss and asked the Gujarat Titans to bat. The Hyderabad bowlers managed to restrict them to 162/7 in 20 overs and the batters chased down the target losing only two wickets.

"The guys are nice and clear on their roles. Naturally, there are always a number of challenges playing the best in the world and you're always under pressure but they adjusted nicely. It was quite tough to hit through the line. It was a fair game of cricket and if you could pick up wickets you could squeeze them a little bit, " said Kane Williamson.

After the fall of the first Sunrisers wicket, Rahul Tripathi came to the wicket but had to go after scoring 17 off 11 balls after retiring hurt. Perhaps the only thing which did not go Hyderabad's way.

"I think [Tripathi] might just be cramp. Hopefully, it is minor and he can recover quickly. I'm not quite sure about Washington Sundar but hopefully, he recovers quickly. We're seeing a variety of surfaces throughout the competition so I'm just trying to adjust, " said Kane Williamson.

After registering two consecutive wins against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. (ANI)

