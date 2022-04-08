Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Punjab kings here at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

For Punjab, England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow makes his IPL 2022 debut as he replaced Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Meanwhile, for Gujarat, debutants Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande joined the Playing XI.

Speaking at the toss, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya said, "Going to bowl first because I think dew might be a factor later. We had a couple of good games where things went on our side. Lot of courage shown by the boys. Two forced changes. Vijay misses out, Varun as well. Two debutants - Sai Sudarshan and Darshan."

On the other hand, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal said, "Would've liked to bowl first as well but it is what it is. Did well last game batting first. Guys are taking a lot of responsibility. Have a lot of leaders in our side, makes my job easier. Bairstow comes in for Rajapaksa."

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande.

Punjab Kings Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

