Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: After Chennai Super Kings registered a victory in IPL 2022 on Tuesday, skipper Ravindra Jadeja expressed happiness and dedicated the win to his wife. Brilliant knocks by Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa were backed by courageous bowling performance as Chennai Super Kings completed a comfortable 23 runs victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. This was CSK's first win after five matches in the IPL 2022.CSK vs RCB, IPL 2022: Shivam Dube Reveals, the Reason Behind His Fearless Knock Is the Security Provided by CSK Team Management.

"First of all, this is the first victory as a captain ever. I would like to dedicate it to my wife and also the team because the first victory is always special. Previous four games, we couldn't cross the line. But as a team, we came good. As a batting unit, everybody did a good job. Robbie and Shivam batted brilliantly. The bowlers contributed with the ball as well. Our management doesn't put pressure on me, they are relaxed, they always come to me and motivate," said Jadeja in a post-match presentation.

"As a captain, I am still picking the brains of the senior players. Mahi bhai is there, I always go to him and discuss. Moulding into a new role, it'll take time to get things going. I am still learning and trying to get better with each game. We have plenty of experience in our dressing room. Experience comes into play, we don't panic early. We try to keep ourselves calm, we back ourselves and we look to play positive cricket. We'll look to push hard, we've got the momentum, we'll try and continue the momentum," he added. IPL 2022: Some Distance Away From Acquiring All the Leadership Qualities but Getting There, Says CSK Skipper Ravindra Jadeja.

Robin Uthappa played his IPL career-best inning of 88 while Shivam Dube smashed a thrilling 95* as the pair stitched a mammoth partnership of 165 runs to help CSK reach the highest total of the IPL 2022 -- 216/4.

Among bowlers, Maheesh Theekshana was the star for CSK as he scalped four wickets while their skipper Ravindra Jadeja took three to completely dismantle the RCB chase.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)