Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Former India captain and ex-head coach of the senior national men's team Ravi Shastri expressed his admiration towards Rashid Khan and also spoke highly about the form of the Gujarat Titans' team.

The Gujarat Titans have been the only unbeaten team of the IPL 2022 so far and they will be hoping to keep the equation intact as they take on an ailing Sunrisers Hyderabad, who will be buoyed by their first win of the fray in their last encounter.

While speaking on the 'Gameplan' episode on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri praised former SRH player Rashid Khan.

"Rashid will want to perform well against Hyderabad. Not only that but he'll want to win against Hyderabad," he said.

"The favourite will be Gujarat Titans. Because the way they have played is better than Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the last match so they might build momentum from here but the favourite will be Gujarat Titans," he added.

The Titans seem to have a Midas touch. They blew away the Lucknow Super Giants with a phenomenal bowling display in the season opener while the Delhi Capitals were absolutely no match for their bowling brilliance.

In their third match, the Punjab Kings managed to keep the contest until the dying moments but Rahul Tewatia snatched the victory for Gujarat. (ANI)

