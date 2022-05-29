Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 29 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Rajat Patidar expressed gratitude towards his former skipper Virat Kohli and called him his 'idol'.

RCB's stint in IPL 2022 came to end after they lost in the Qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Taking to his Twitter, Patidar posted a picture with Kohli and wrote, "No feeling more special than learning from your idol. Grateful."

Patidar had joined RCB as a replacement for Luvnith Sisodia. He played a total of 8 matches and scored 333 runs, at a strike rate of 152.75. He also smashed 112 runs in the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants and became the first uncapped player to score a century in the playoffs.

On Sunday, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be squaring off with each other in the summit clash of IPL 2022, here at Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

