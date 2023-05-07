Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 7 (ANI): Jos Buttler's blistering knock of 95 and Sanju Samson's 66 powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to post the highest total of 214/ 2 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday.

Choose to bat, RR plans were clear as they started off with a boundary. Yashasvi Jaiswal was taking form from the previous match forward and was hitting boundaries in every over. Jos Buttler also joined him as they added a 50-run partnership off 26 balls.

Marco Jansen brought the wicket for SRH when he got the breakthrough of Yashasvi Jaiswal at short third man. Jaiswal scored 35 off 18 balls.

After the end of the powerplay, RR were 70/1, Sanju Samson 11* off 7 and Jos Buttler 18* off 17 balls.

RR's batter attacked Mayank Markande in the 9th over, collecting 21 runs with three sixes.

Rajasthan reached the 100-run mark in just 9.4 overs. Buttler 37* off 26 balls and Samson 28 off 16 balls.

Buttler and Samson were not giving any chance to the bowlers, they achieved the 50 runs partnership off 29 balls.

Buttler who missed his mark in the previous match, bounced back as he smashed his half-century off 32 balls in 11.4 overs.

SRH bowlers were looking helpless as they had no answer for the explosive batting of Rajasthan. RR brought their 150-run mark in 14.2 overs.

Samson brought his fifty off 33 balls in the 18th over.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen were the only bowlers who got one breakthrough.

Like the first match of the day, Buttler also fell short of scoring his century. He was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar in 18.3 overs at 95 off 59 balls.

Rajasthan collected 17 runs in the last over, posting the highest target in Jaipur.

Brief scores Rajasthan Royals 214/2 (Jos Buttler 95, Sanju Samson 66, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/44) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

