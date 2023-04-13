Mohali (Punjab) [India], April 13 (ANI): Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium here on Thursday.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led team faced defeat by eight wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad in their last encounter. GT will also look to redeem themselves after Rinku Singh's spectacular five consecutive sixes in the last over took the match away from them and Kolkata Knight Riders walked away with points.

Experienced seamer Mohit Sharma will make his Gujarat Titans debut. He's featuring in the league after three seasons.

Speaking at the time of toss Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said the wicket looks good to chase.

"Bowling first. Just looks like a good wicket, and from whatever I've seen it's good to chase. Was a one-in-a-million defeat. We are the kind of team that takes it with a smile. Played good cricket until that last over. It happens. It's a fresh game. We'll come out and smile, and throw some punches. I don't know (any changes?). It's there in the paper," he said.

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan said they too were looking to bowl first. "Doesn't bother us. We're looking to bowl first. We have been playing good cricket. Quite normal to go through this in cricket. Won't be the first time or the last (loss against SRH). Looking forward to putting up a great show. Two changes - Kagiso Rabada coming in for Nathan Ellis. Bhanuka Rajapaksa coming in for Sikandar Raza."

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma and Joshua Little.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan and Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

